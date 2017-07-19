ELEMENTS Unveils Expanded Version of ELEMENTS NAS at IBC 2017

ELEMENTS will release of an expanded version of its popular ELEMENTS NAS storage solution at IBC 2017. NAS will become available in a 60bay expandable version with 25/100GbE support. This latest addition to ELEMENTS line-up will be demonstrated at IBC 2017 on Stand 7.B08 alongside the Company’s flagship one-of-a-kind ELEMENTS ONE SAN/NAS server, ELEMENTS GATEWAY and ELEMENTS CUBE.



ELEMENTS NAS, previously offered in only a 24bay configuration, provides the features and benefits of big brother ELEMENTS ONE - including the full package workflow enhancement tools and the optional Media Library - in an easily integrated storage solution ideal for smaller workgroups without the need for block-level access.

IBC attendees will be the first to see the new ELEMENTS NAS 60bay version, expandable via JBODs, with all new improvements, such as real snapshots, VSS and ACL support, higher stream count performance, significantly higher small-file/random IO performance and the same RAID controller layout as ELEMENTS ONE.

“We are delighted to introduce an expandable NAS storage solution at IBC that incorporates the features needed to easily accomplish collaborative editing,” said André Kamps, ELEMENTS CEO. “What’s even more exciting, however, is the support of remote direct memory access (RDMA) for raw workflows on Linux (Flame/Baselight/Resolve). We’re anxious to share this development with our customers and the market at large at IBC.”