Atlona HDMI and Audio Products with HDBaseT

The What: Atlona has developed a new HDVS family of HDMI and VGA/Audio products — the AT-HDVS-TX box, AT-HDVS-TX-WP wall plate switcher/transmitters, and AT-HDVS-RX scaler/receiver with signal transport via HDBaseT.



The What Else: In smaller rooms with digital displays such as flat panels and projectors with DVI or HDMI inputs, the new units enable the transition from analog to digital sources. With balanced analog audio de-embedding, the units provide an interface to external audio systems, while the integrated scaler is designed to ensure compatibility of VGA sources with any display. The AT-HDVS-TX-WP fits both U.S. and U.K. 2 gang wall-boxes and features a rugged steel construction, a feature that makes it suitable for classroom settings.

With HDBaseT, users obtain connection distances up to 230 feet (70 meters) from the wall plate using a single category cable. Because they use Power over Category cable (PoCc), there is no need for a power source at the wall plate, which simplifies the installation and setup process. Both the AT-HDVS-TX and the AT-HDVS-TX-WP are controllable by illuminated buttons, RS-232, or using auto-switch to select the last connected source. Additionally, the unit can control displays based on signals received from the AT-HDVS-TX or AT-HDVS-TX-WP or can be controlled by RS-232.

Both the AT-HDVS-TX or AT-HDVS-TX-WP can be used for switching/control in a simple system or as input and output devices in larger systems. The AT-HDVS-TX is suited for use with displays with HDBaseT inputs, since it can be powered both directly as well as by PoCc from the receiver. For systems with multiple displays, the AT-HDVS-RX scaler/receiver provides resolution management and signal distribution via HDBaseT.