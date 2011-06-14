IED Releases Network-Centric GLOBALCOM

Louisville, KY--Innovative Electronic Designs has released GLOBALCOM, a new network-centric announcement control system.

“GLOBALCOM takes IED’s 30 plus years of experience and combines that expertise with the latest technologies and modern system needs to reinvent the basics of announcement control systems,” said Hardy Martin, IED’s chief technology officer. “No matter the scale or complexity of the system you need, GLOBALCOM provides benefits in budgeting, installation, use, maintenance, and more.”

GLOBALCOM is a new series of Announcement Control Systems that are network-centric to eliminate the need for large head-end equipment room installations. It moves processing and intelligence to the edge of the network, yet maintains overall system control and management at the core.

The core application for GLOBALCOM is the 1000vACS Virtual Announcement Control System software. This application operates on Microsoft Windows servers or dedicated 1100/1200 series hardware platforms from IED. The network-centric architecture provides announcement management of IED network appliances and comprehensive audio and visual messaging services.

The GLOBALCOM system can manage up to 250 control stations and 65,536 zone outputs per VLAN. Live, delayed, pre-recorded, dynamic assembled, and text-to-speech announcements can be delivered in multiple languages while multiple actions can be triggered by a single event. There are over 65,000 message priority levels and a single LAN or VLAN network can support up to 180 simultaneous announcements. Other features include incident-specific audio and visual message generation, flexible emergency announcements, continuous system supervision, and full ADA compliancy with visual paging. GLOBALCOM is also fully backward compatible to seamlessly integrate with existing IED ACS installations.