Electrosonic Adds to Sales Team

Electrosonic has added Matt Sweeney and Jackson Benedict to new customer-facing roles at the company. Sweeney rejoins the sales department as account manager for the Northeast and Benedict returns to Electrosonic as a systems sales consultant.

Matt Sweeney

Both will be based in New York and report to Bryan Abelowitz, Electrosonic’s executive sales manager. They will both work with new and existing clients while coordinating with the rest of the Electrosonic team.

Sweeney joined Electrosonic in 2009 and has served in several roles, including project manager for three pavilions at World Expo 2010 in Shanghai and multiple Universal projects including Fast & Furious: Supercharged and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood. He also spent almost three years on the sales team in Burbank, CA before his most recent project management duties.

“Matt has a fantastic mix of both sales and project management experience,” said Bryan Hinckley, Electrosonic’s vice president of sales, North America. “He recently relocated to Connecticut, but we weren’t going to let him get away that easily. We’ve done a number of major projects in the greater New York area over the last few years and need local representation to maintain consistent relationships with our customers.”

Jackson BenedictBenedict was initially hired by Electrosonic in 2006 to coordinate and manage the on-site installation of the large Newseum project in Washington, DC. As a project manager his portfolio ranged from Disney to Universal, to Princess Cruise Lines. He led the Electrosonic team on the National September 11th Memorial and Museum.

Outside Electrosonic, Benedict was production manager for the America I Am traveling exhibit as well as an interactive fountain show in Atlantic City and several high-profile events in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“Jackson is no stranger to Electrosonic having project managed a number of key projects, including the National September 11th Memorial and Museum, the FDR Library, and New York City’s Snapchat space,” said Abelowitz. “Now he’s back in a new and challenging role. We know customers will benefit from his extensive project management experience and system implementation skills.”

“I have worked with Electrosonic in many capacities and have had the pleasure of bringing many great projects to fruition,” Benedict said. “This new role allows me to go out there and find new opportunities for growth and new projects to be proud of.”