Presentation Products Achieves Diamond AVSP Level Designation

New York, NY--InfoComm International has awarded its Diamond Audiovisual Solutions Provider (AVSP) designation award to Presentation Products.

The achievement recognizes the majority of Presentation Products’ staff members who hold and maintain CTS (Certified Technical Specialist) or higher certification achieved through extensive training and testing with the InfoComm Academy.

InfoComm awards individual Certification to audiovisual professionals who have demonstrated knowledge and comprehension of the science and technology used in communications including audio, video, display, and systems. The company-level AVSP recognition program is the only such program available for the commercial audiovisual industry.



“Customers of audiovisual communications and presentation systems can be confident of professionalism and an aspiration to excellence when working with these companies that have invested in education and training to stay current on the latest AV technologies and techniques,” said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., InfoComm International’s chief executive officer.

The Diamond AVSP award means that Presentation Products has agreed to comply with Standards of Excellence developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audiovisual businesses.