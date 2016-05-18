Eiki Introduces EK-810U WUXGA and EK-811W WXGA Projectors at InfoComm

The What: During InfoComm, Eiki International will exhibit the EK-810U WUXGA (1920x1200) and EK-811W WXGA (1280x800) laser projectors.

The What Else: The flagship EK-810U features 8,000 Lumen brightness, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and the superior color performance resulting from the use of both blue and red lasers. The EK-810U also carries the added benefit of an IP6X Dust Ingress Test rating for long-term reliability. For access on a LAN (Local Area Network), the system provides RJ-45 connectors for both HDBaseT and Ethernet. The system also provides support for RS-232 control as well as an input for a dedicated wired IR (infrared) remote.

The Bottom Line: The projector also includes a USB Type A connector—enabling the system to operate over the network using a Wi-Fi dongle. The projector will be available in Q3 of 2016.