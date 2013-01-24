Barix Supports Crestron Rava SIP Intercom and Phone Tech

IP audio and control specialist Barix now supports Crestron Rava SIP intercom and phone technology.



The Barix SIP firmware will simplify integration of Rava-enabled touch screens with analog devices, such as intercom panels, to enable peer-to-peer communication between devices without a central server. This simplifies Voice over IP (VoIP) integration in residential and commercial deployments.

Crestron Rava touch screens leverage SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) to permit voice intercom, telephone and paging (point-to-point and group) among other applications across the home, office or small business. The inclusion of Barix firmware uniquely establishes compatibility between Rava-enabled touch screens and analog door stations. This allows customers to continue to use existing analog installed devices when upgrading to Rava touch screens, providing seamless IP to analog integration.

Systems integrators, meanwhile, eliminate the time and labor associated with configuring servers to enable SIP compatibility between Rava touch screens and connected devices. Barix firmware allows these devices to discover each other on the network, becoming the first Crestron-approved solution to offer such seamless peer-to-peer device connectivity. The result is a reliable, SIP-compatible solution that effectively bridges analog and digital components within Rava environments.

“We’re thrilled to have Barix support our protocol because it bridges the gap between digital (SIP communication points) and analog door stations,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology. “We see many homes with independent door station/intercom systems separate from the home automation system or homes with integrated page-all intercom systems when discrete peer-to-peer operation is more desirable. With support of the Rava protocol, Barix now provides a retrofit solution that seamlessly communicates with the homeowner’s existing door station.”

The Barix solution can be deployed today by connecting a Barix Annuncicom IP two-way audio hardware device directly to a door station. Crestron is also working with companies such as eHolovision, which manufactures a series of intercom entry panels for door stations. Barix will soon add the same functionality to these and other third-party panels equipped with Barix IPAM Series modules. This enables peer-to-peer SIP and Rava compatibility without additional hardware.

Both options also provide digital inputs and outputs for control options, such as activating door strikes. The integration with Barix effectively turns a door station and a Crestron Home Control System into an integrated access control solution for the customer.