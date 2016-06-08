Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, Lead Audiovisual Design Engineer for Zdi Inc., is the recipient of InfoComm’s 2016 Educator of the Year Award. This award is given annually to recognize individuals who have made important contributions to the development, education and training of AV professionals and others considering careers in the audiovisual industry.

Caldera, who was awarded InfoComm’s Young AV Professionals Award in 2015, is a Faculty Member of InfoComm University and Chair of the InfoComm Certification Steering Committee. He also established and teaches the three-credit undergraduate course Audio Visual System Design at Columbia College Chicago, based on InfoComm curriculum.

“InfoComm and the AV industry are fortunate to have Jeremy Caldera involved in our programs and in the education of tomorrow’s integrators and designers,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International.

“He has also been involved in crafting industry standards and is an early proponent of the International Communications Industries Foundation’s grant program, which was created to offer internships and mentoring to talented individuals entering the AV industry.”