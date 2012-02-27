DSEG Certification Courses at DSE

It's not too late to sign up for one of the digital signage industry's top certification courses - to take place in conjunction with Digital Signage Expo next week in Las Vegas.

The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG), in association with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and Digital Signage Expo (DSE), will offer a group of certification programs at the upcoming Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 6-9, 2012.

DSEG will be conducting the Digital Signage Certified Expert Program (DSCE), and the Digital Signage Display Expert Program (DSDE) Tuesday, March 6th, the day before the show opens.

During the DSCE program, presenters Alan Brawn and Jonathan Brawn will provide an overview of the interconnected technologies involved with digital signage, including:

• Overview of digital signage with the individual market segments

• Digital signage market growth

• 7 Key Elements of Digital Signage

• Understanding digital signage customers

• Fundamentals of digital signage design

• Digital signage hardware (displays, mounts, players, audio)

• Networks (wired, wireless, cellular)

• Digital signage software and selection processes

• Content and content creation

• Business and service models

• ROI, ROO and TCO

• Selling value in digital signage

The DSDE program will emphasize calibration methodologies and the best ways to achieve the “perfect picture”, including:

• Why calibrate? One size does not fit all!

• Color, light, and the human eye

• Display specifications and what they really mean

• Resolution and aspect ratios

• Flat panel technologies

• Image retention and burn in

• Projector technologies

• Lamps and illumination

• Projection screens

• System design considerations

• Understanding inputs

• Calibration 101

• Advanced calibration

DSEG will conduct the Digital Signage Network Expert Program (DSNE) the day after the show on Friday, March 9th.

The DSNE program will focus on the best practices for running a complex digital signage network:

Introduction to Networks

• LANs to WANs: Connecting the World

• Network Design and Topology

• Wired vs. Wireless Networking

• Networking Hardware: Understanding the Building Blocks

Network Communications

• Network Protocols

• Bandwidth and Transfer Rates

• Understanding Ports

• What Impacts Speed?

• Port and Bandwidth Throttling

Good Network Policies

• Advanced Network Infrastructure

• Security Threats and Protection

• Security Principles for New Networks

• Understanding User Myopia

The deadline for registration discounts has been extended:

Through February 29 - $495 per course

After February 29 - $595 per course

These certifications are credited by the Digital Signage Federation, Digital Signage Expo, and each one includes continuing education credits from DSEG and InfoComm.

