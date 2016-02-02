EAW Plans Adaptive Systems Training & Product Demonstration

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) will provide Adaptive Systems product demonstrations and Level 1 Training that will take place at the Buffalo Bill’s Arena in the Primm Valley Resort Casino in Las Vegas. Adaptive Systems Level 1 Training is scheduled for February 22-23, while product demonstrations of Anya, Anna and Otto will occur February 24-26, 2016.

During the two-day training program participants will receive a comprehensive review of the fundamentals of sound, as well as advanced topics in line array theory, EAW Resolution modeling, Dante, and analysis of the algorithms that drive the Adaptive Systems products. The training will conclude with a thorough, hands-on practical demonstration that provides participants with the knowledge necessary to successfully deploy and use Adaptive Systems in any application.

A comprehensive printed training manual is provided to each attendee. Upon successful completion of Adaptive Systems Level 1 training, participants receive Adaptive Systems Technician Certification and are added to EAW’s registry of Adaptive Systems Certified Technicians. Space is limited for the free Las Vegas training program. Registration does not guarantee a spot in the program. A confirmation email will be sent by February 5 to accepted attendees.

After training, three days of products demonstrations will offer industry professionals the opportunity to experience the capabilities and benefits of the Anya, Anna, and Otto systems. The application-focused demonstrations will showcase ideal systems for theater and corporate events, arena/stadium shows and EDM productions. Each day is broken down with morning and evening demonstrations. Specific demonstrations – Anna mains with Otto; Anya mains and Anna outfill with Otto; or Anya mains with Otto – can be chosen during the registration process.

Online registration for training and product demonstrations is available at http://bit.ly/1OZ462d