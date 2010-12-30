NEC Ambient Light Sensor for Digital Signage

- The NEC MultiSync Professional Series features the 40-inch P401 and 46-inch P461 for digital signage applications.
- The company says that its high contrast, industrial-strength design and Enhanced Digital Signage Technology Suite, make these displays ideal for 24/7 operation in even the most harsh environments. Advantages include a wide array of inputs, including DisplayPort, control and communication options, and enhanced video wall capabilities. Its Ethernet Control and Communication technology provides the highest level of remote display management, including automated email notification for diagnostic purposes.
- Eco-friendly features include an ambient light sensor, which ensures consistent brightness no matter the lighting conditions, and a carbon footprint meter, which helps track and calculate the conservation of green gas emissions.
