EAW Names Frank Loyko VP of North American Sales

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has named Frank Loyko vice president of North American sales. Loyko brings a high level of professionalism, extensive knowledge, and a proven track record of success within the professional and commercial audio industries. He began his career at EAW and was instrumental in establishing EAW as a world-class brand. In addition to his time with EAW and then as vice president of worldwide sales for LOUD Technologies, Loyko broadened his skills and accomplishments with similar roles at TC Group Americas and Digidesign/Avid Technologies.

EAW has experienced expanding success in its home market, as the technologies found in the Adaptive Systems—that have toured with the likes of Tom Petty and Maroon 5—have joined an extensive catalog of innovative products that continually find permanent homes in some of the most renowned venues in the nation.

On Loyko’s appointment, president Jeff Rocha said, “To build on EAW’s strong growth in the North American market, it is critical that we have someone of Frank’s caliber and experience to lead our domestic sales team to the next level, and support the broad adoption of our market-leading technologies. Frank was at the core of EAW’s original success. It is very exciting to have him back on board now as EAW grows to the next level.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to EAW at a time when the portfolio is filled with so many ground-breaking and market-defining products," Loyko said. "EAW has experienced tremendous success. I am excited to help further cultivate longterm relationships and elevate our presence in both the live and installed sound markets.”