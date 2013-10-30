HB Group is Now HB Live

HB Group has adopted a new company name – HB Live.

HB Live will also roll out a new logo and visual design which is part of a larger rebranding effort to emphasize the company’s expanded capabilities and commitment to broad event production services.

Dana Barron, President of HB Live, said, “The name HB Live better represents what we do. Our rebranding allows us the chance to communicate the services we offer and to align HB Live within the greater HB brand.”

HB Live is affiliated with HB Communications, also in North Haven, CT.