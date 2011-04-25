Kramer Introduces HD-SDI to HDMI Digital Scaler

Hampton, NJ--Kramer Electronics has introduced the VP-472 Digital 3G HD-SDI to HDMI Scaler for SDI signals up to 3G HD-SDI. The VP-472 will up and down-scale SD, HD and 3G SDI signals to resolutions of up to WUXGA and 1080p.

