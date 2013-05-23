AES 135th Convention Posts Deadline for Papers Proposals

AES 135th Convention Committee Papers Co-Chairs, Brett Leonard and Tae Hong Park, have announced an extension of the call to the professional audio community for technical papers proposals. The new deadline is Wednesday, May 29, 2013.



“We have already received a number of strong abstracts and completed papers,” said Brett Leonard. “We anticipate a particularly strong turnout for this year. And, we want to make sure that our review board has as many options as possible in order to maintain the quality and diversity of our presentations. By reaching out to a wider segment of the professional and educational sectors, we hope to add a number of atypical but eminently worthwhile subjects.”

“We recognize the fact that meaningful papers can originate from beyond traditional academia,” said co-chair Tae Hong Park. “Our goal is to develop the most stimulating, comprehensive and authoritative Papers Program possible. Points of origin are far less critical than points of fact, theory and originality.”

In addition to sharing knowledge and opening constructive dialogues on issues which impact on the professional audio community, presenting authors will have their Papers included on the CD-ROM of the full Papers / Posters Program, and, student members will be eligible for the Student Paper Award.

Authors may submit proposals in three categories:

1. Complete-manuscript peer-reviewed convention papers: www.aes.org/135th_authors

2. Abstract-precis-reviewed convention papers: www.aes.org/135th_authors

3. Synopsis-reviewed engineering briefs: www.aes.org/135th_ebriefs

Category 1 and 2 proposals must be submitted electronically to the AES 135th proposal submission site at: www.aes.org/135th_authors by May 29, 2013.

Category 3 - Engineering Brief authors must supply a short synopsis by Aug. 14, 2013 followed by an electronic manuscript. These manuscripts will be freely available in the AES E-Library to AES members.