DVIGear Joins the SDVoE Alliance

The industry-wide transition to AV-over-IP is accelerating as the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) Alliance has added another member to its ranks. DVIGear, a supplier of AV connectivity products since 1999, has joined the alliance as a key contributor. DVIGear's DisplayNet family of products utilize SDVoE technology to transport uncompressed AV signals over 10GbE Ethernet networks.

The migration to AV-over-IP distribution is part of the larger trend employing Ethernet connectivity across all technology-based industries. With decades of industry experience and global acceptance, Ethernet is now the dominant standard for device connectivity worldwide. Evidence of this trend is clear in the professional audio market, which has widely adopted network-based signal transport technology. It is both natural and inevitable that the professional AV market will follow a similar course to realize the enormous benefits made possible by the transition to AV-over-IP technology.

However, as the transition to AV-over-IP is rapidly advancing, confusion has abounded as various manufacturers have been touting their own proprietary implementations. In response to this, the SDVoE Alliance was formed to promote a standard for meeting the needs of the pro AV marketplace.

"Until now, the shift toward AV-over-IP has been advancing, but was fractured and fraught with confusion," said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "The SDVoE Alliance provides a unified hardware and software platform to enable true AV/IT convergence. Key SDVoE Alliance members like DVIGear provide the hardware and software solutions necessary to make this transition possible."

"We are excited to join this pivotal movement," said DVIGear president Steven Barlow. "Since their inception, AV and IT technologies have largely been isolated from each other. The SDVoE Alliance enables the synergy of AV and IT technologies in a more profound way without the compromises inherent in conventional AV-over-IP products. Clearly, this is the future of pro AV signal distribution."

DVIGear's DisplayNet family of products will be exhibited at Integrated Systems Europe at stand 1-F70. The SDVoE Alliance will also be exhibiting at the show at stand 12-H55.