DVIGear Adds Universal Presentation Switcher, Scaler

The What: DVIGear has expanded its line of switching and scaling products with the new DVI-3571a Universal Presentation Switcher / Scaler. This unit is engineered for use in conference rooms, training facilities, classrooms, auditoriums, and other presentation applications.



The What Else: System designers and facility managers often face unpredictable requirements as different presenters can use a wide range of source devices. For each device, the signal format and resolution can vary greatly, making AV signal distribution difficult. The DVI-3571a overcomes these issues through a rich array of input / output connections that supports all popular AV input signal formats, as well as providing multiple outputs with user-selectable resolutions. The unit’s powerful capabilities provide the flexibility needed to adapt to the ever-changing demands of media-rich presentation environments.

The DVI-3571a accepts up to eight video inputs: 3x HDMI (or DVI), 3x RGB Analog (VGA), 1x Component Video, and 1x Composite Video. Each input supports a broad range of signal formats and resolutions. The selected input signal is routed simultaneously to 2x HDMI outputs and 1x RGB Analog (VGA) output for downstream display and/or processing. Two high performance scaling engines provide user-selectable output resolutions up to 1080p and 1920x1200.

The DVI-3571a supports advanced audio features such as HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, as well as lip sync correction up to 150 ms. The unit includes a variety of control features including Ethernet, RS232, IR Remote and front panel selection. The unit can be easily integrated into a network using the Ethernet port and controlled via the built-in web browser GUI. These powerful features allow the unit to be seamlessly integrated into any professional AV system.