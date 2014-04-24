DVDO AVLab TPG

DVDO’s pocket-sized Test Pattern Generator (TPG), the AVLab TPG, allows professional AV installers to generate 4K custom test patterns to ensure proper set-up and calibration for 4K Ultra HD displays on-site. The AVLab TPG supports full 4K Ultra HD resolution at 50/60Hz, as outlined in Version 2.0 of the HDMI specification, and is designed specifically for use with Color Management System (CMS) software like Spectracal’s CalMAN. The calibration process is streamlined by interfacing directly with CMS software to automatically display 4K test patterns.