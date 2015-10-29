DSF Live Tour of Fulton Center

The Digital Signage Federation has partnered with Digital Signage Expo to host a live installation tour of the Fulton Center in lower Manhattan that will take place immediately following its Coffee & Controversy Breakfast event on November 3.

The digital transit and retail hub, now serving as a New York City public space, integrates architectural elements that fuse history, art and sustainable engineering. The center will eventually house five levels of retail to be run by Westfield Properties, which manages the overall property for the NY MTA. The public areas have a total of 52 screens ranging from 55-inch LCD’s to 32’x19’ LED walls. Fulton Center’s digital out-of-home network reaches over 300,000 commuters each day, featuring 16 On the Go! kiosks that provide additional commuter information.

The Coffee & Controversy breakfast event runs from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar. Tour buses will leave from the restaurant for the Fulton Center at 10:30 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m.

http://digitalsignagefederation.org/event-2043245

Breakfast & Tour Pick up/Drop off Location:

Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar, 220 W. 44th St., New York City, 10036

Breakfast timing: 8:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Tour timing: 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Complimentary for DSF Members, $25 for non-members