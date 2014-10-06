DSF Hosts Digital Signage Week Networking Event

The Digital Signage Federation will host one of its networking Meet & Greet events Tuesday evening, October 21, 2014 in support of New York Digital Signage Week.



The Meet & Greet event, sponsored by NEC, OpenEye and Peerless-AV, will be at the Croton Reservoir Tavern, 108 W 40th Street in Manhattan from 5:00-6:30-pm, and is free for DSF members - $15 for non-members - and includes an open bar and light appetizers.

In addition to meeting to discuss ideas and presentations during New York Digital Signage week, which runs October 20-24, attendees will have the opportunity to network with Digital Signage Federation Board of Directors, in attendance to conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity, and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

The full schedule of events throughout New York Digital Signage Week include:

•October 20th – “If We Build it, Will They Come?” 4:00-6:30pm, a UK Screen Forum Event in association with Barco at Barco LiveDots’ lab facility.

•October 20th – Creative Realities Open House 6:00-8:00pm

•October 21st – DSE ONE 8:00am-5:00pm at the NY Conference Center

•October 21st – NEC Partner Show Case VIP Night 4:00-8:00pm, Affinia Manhattan Hotel

•October 21st – DSF Meet & Greet 5:00-6:30pm, Croton Reservoir Tavern

•October 22nd –The DailyDOOH Investor Conference 8:15am-5:00pm Denton’s TriBeCa Conference Room 24th FL

•October 22nd – NEC Partner Showcase Open House, Affinia Manhattan Hotel

•October 22nd – “Out-of-Home Cocktails & Conversation” 6:00-7:30pm Peter J Solomon Offices

•October 22nd – Four Winds Interactive 5.0 Release Party, 6:30-8:30pm, The Hudson Terrace

•October 23rd – Digital Signage for Employee Communications 9:00am-5:00pm, Manhattan Room, TKP Conference Center

Register online for the DSF’s October 21st event in NYC, at:

http://digitalsignagefederation.com/event-784646

Registration for DSE ONE online at: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/dse-one

Registration for The DailyDOOH Investor Conference online at: http://employeecomms-nyc.eventbrite.com

Registration for the UK Screen Forum Event online at: http://www.thescreen.org/events/if-we-build-it-will-they-come/