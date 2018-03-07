DSE Named Among Fastest-Growing North American Trade Shows

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has been named as Trade Show Executive magazine’s 2017 Fastest 50 award winners. This award is DSE’s seventh Fastest 50 award, having won in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and now 2017.

The award recognizes the 50 fastest-growing trade shows in North America based on total net square feet of exhibit space, number of exhibitors, and/or attendance growth between 2016 and 2017.

Exponation, which produces the event—as well as LightShow West, another 2017 Fastest 50 show—announced that Digital Signage Expo was recognized both for its substantial attendance growth and increase in exhibiting companies; LightShow West was recognized for its growth in net square feet of exhibit space, exhibiting companies, and attendance.

“We are honored to have again won a Fastest 50 Award,” said Andrea Varrone, DSE’s show director. “We are extremely proud to have won this award seven times in 11 years, which is as much a testimony to our industry’s growth as it is to DSE’s leading position in this marketplace.”