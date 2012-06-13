Nelson Baumgratz, CTS-D, Named InfoComm Educator Of The Year

InfoComm International presented its Educator of the Year Award to Nelson Baumgratz, CTS-D.

Baumgratz has been an AV professional for more than 30 years, specializing in diverse areas from transmitter design and manufacturing, to IT consulting and systems design. Baumgratz currently runs and co-owns Engenharia Audiovisual (EAV), an AV engineering design company located in Brazil. Baumgratz has been a member of the InfoComm University faculty since 2008, teaching dozens of classes throughout Latin America and during InfoComm trade shows in the United States. Baumgratz also serves as a faculty advisor at FAPCOM, a technology and communication school in São Paulo, Brazil, helping to develop a two-year technical degree based on InfoComm curricula.