DSE Digital Signage Seminar Program Session with Lyle Bunn

Digital Signage Expo’s four-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2016 will include an hour-long session titled, “Capitalizing on Your Opportunities: Dynamic Signage for Integrators.” The program is designed for Professional AV/IT Systems Integrators.



Lyle Bunn, Principal and Strategy Architect of The BUNN CompanyLyle Bunn, Principal and Strategy Architect, The BUNN Company, will describe key elements of the medium, areas of need and the best ways of monetizing capabilities. This session will help integrators understand the medium and determine how the demand by end users can position the ADI partner for greater success, often by leveraging their existing resources and capabilities.

DSE Advisory Board members recently had the opportunity to comment on this topic and offered a variety of insights, including the following:

“There are a few simple questions that may help integrators guide their clients. What specific business goals must the network accomplish? How will it impact your customer’s customers? Is there a clear implementation plan? How will success be measured?"

Ian Dallimore, Director of Digital Innovation + Sales Strategy, Lamar Advertising

“Common mistakes clients (and network operators) make include opting for low-cost, low-quality consumer grade equipment, failure to use scalable software and underestimating ongoing network management time. This is exactly why it is so important for professional integrators to educate their clients on these and other issues during planning stages.”

Scott Bell, Founder and CEO, Bell Media

Registration for “Capitalizing on Your Opportunities: Dynamic Signage for Integrators” or any of the DSE 2016 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2016.com.