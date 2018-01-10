DSE 2018 to Present "How to Accurately Measure Digital Signage ROI"

Digital Signage Expo announced that Richard Ventura, Vice President of Strategy for NEC Display Solutions, will present a session at DSE 2018 titled, “How to Accurately Measure Digital Signage ROI.”



This general conference session is part the Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program at DSE 2018 designed specifically for End Users, AV Professionals, Systems Integrators or anyone considering creating a digital communications network.

To be presented by Richard Ventura, Vice President of Strategy for NEC Display Solutions on Thursday, March 29 at 9 a.m., this session will look at the stages in creating a financial analysis of a digital signage solution as well as what tools will be needed in order to best understand and analyze the findings. In the end, the goal will be to arm attendees with the tools needed to make their solutions successful.

Attendees will learn how to formulate an understanding of the tools needed to create an ROI/ROO of your digital signage system, how to develop a step-by-step process to create an ROI/ROO understanding within an organization and what to do when an ROI/ROO does not support a project.

“It depends on what your objective is regarding the digital signage installation,” said Mark Geiger, Advertising Sales Manager of Products and Services for the Georgia World Congress Center. “We use our digital signage network to inform customers and guests. Additionally, we use the same signage to sell advertising and sponsorship.”

“ROI versus ROO depends on your situation,” said Daniel Orme-Doutre, Media Solution Architect for Microsoft. “ROI is not a factor in internal communications here or with our deployments. We can’t easily show that a display worth x dollars will get x dollars of usage out of it since our usage isn’t driven monetarily.”

Registration for DSE’s Thursday, March 29 Fundamentals session, “How to Accurately Measure Digital Signage ROI, or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2018.com

DSE 2018 is scheduled for March 27-30, 2018, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 28-29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space, contact Andrea Varrone at (770) 817-5905. For more information, visit www.dse2018.com.