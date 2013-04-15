Kramer Introduces VS−808TP 8X8 Twisted Pair Matrix Switcher

The What: Kramer Electronics has released the high−performance VS−808TP 8X8 Twisted Pair Matrix Switcher for analog twisted pair signals.

The What Else: The VS−808TP features eight inputs and eight outputs for remote connection with compatible TP transmitters and receivers. The switcher is designed to work with the auto−adjusting TP−133/TP−134 transmitter/receiver pair. An additional, switchable VGA, stereo audio and RS−232 local input (built−in transmitter) and output (built−in receiver) allows direct connection of the signals (analog video up to WUXGA, audio and RS−232) with these compatible units. The VS−808TP also includes audio−follow−video or breakaway switching for audio signals and 15 user−programmable presets for quick−change configurations.

The VS−808TP is designed especially for presentation and multimedia installations where a high level of control possibilities are required from extended distances. It utilizes economical TP (Twisted Pair) cabling, which is commonly pre−installed in buildings, schools, hospitals, etc. The unit routes and distributes signals both from a local and/or remote source, at extended ranges of up to 200m (656ft). Kramer recommends using Kramer BC−DGKat524, BC−DGKat623 and BC−DGKat7a23 cables for optimum range and performance.