ZaagTech Introduces Infrared Multi-Touch Device

ZaagTech has announced the introduction of ULTIMATE 32 Touch Points Overlay, a new infrared multi-touch device, designed for large-format displays and Multi-Users applications. The interactive solution can be used to help make Events, Expos and Exhibitions more powerful and effective, across uses by education, commerce, entertainment, industry and medical institutions.Feature Highlights:
- Full Size Coverage (32" to 350")
- True Multi-Touch (2, 4, 6, 10, 16, 32, 40 touch points available)
- High Response Rate (7-13ms)
- Anti-outdoor direct sunlight*
- Compatible with Windows 7/8/XP, Vista, Linux, Mac OS and TUIO Protocol
- Single USB Connection without external power supply
- 2 Years Warranty
- Guaranteed Lead Time: 48 hours after order confirmation
- Online Diagnose Tool: technical support within 6 hours worldwide
- Mutual Partnership: global network for joint business growth
Major Applications:
Multi-Touch Display
Touch panels for display integration: LCD, LED and Plasma
Multi-User Table
Key component for Multi-Touch Table, especially sizes 40”, 42”, 46”, 50” and 55”
Multi-Touch Wall
Customizable dimensions, applicable for display wall up to 9 meters long (350”) with same response rate (> 60 FPS)