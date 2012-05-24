ZaagTech Introduces Infrared Multi-Touch Device

ZaagTech has announced the introduction of ULTIMATE 32 Touch Points Overlay, a new infrared multi-touch device, designed for large-format displays and Multi-Users applications. The interactive solution can be used to help make Events, Expos and Exhibitions more powerful and effective, across uses by education, commerce, entertainment, industry and medical institutions.Feature Highlights:



Full Size Coverage (32" to 350")

True Multi-Touch (2, 4, 6, 10, 16, 32, 40 touch points available)

High Response Rate (7-13ms)

Anti-outdoor direct sunlight*

Compatible with Windows 7/8/XP, Vista, Linux, Mac OS and TUIO Protocol

Single USB Connection without external power supply

2 Years Warranty

Guaranteed Lead Time: 48 hours after order confirmation

Online Diagnose Tool: technical support within 6 hours worldwide

Mutual Partnership: global network for joint business growth

Major Applications:



Multi-Touch Display

Touch panels for display integration: LCD, LED and Plasma

Multi-User Table

Key component for Multi-Touch Table, especially sizes 40”, 42”, 46”, 50” and 55”

Multi-Touch Wall

Customizable dimensions, applicable for display wall up to 9 meters long (350”) with same response rate (> 60 FPS)