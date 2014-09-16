Drawmer Introduces the 1973, Stereo Compressor

Ivor Drawmer, maker of classic analog, and now digital, pro audio signal processing equipment, drew on his thirty-plus years behind the soldering iron to create the Drawmer 1973, a three-band FET stereo compressor. Drawmer's longtime distributor, TransAudio Group, will distribute the 1973 in the United States.

Three features set apart the Drawmer 1973 from other multichannel dynamics processing solutions. First, the all-analog 1973 sounds noticeably better than the wide variety of multiband plug-ins popular with mixers. Second, the 1973's controls are sensibly selected and intuitively laid out to get quick, effective results for an impressively wide range of dynamics problems. Third, Drawmer has priced the 1973 aggressively, matching the price of its best-selling full-band tube stereo compressor, the 1968.