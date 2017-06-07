Draper to Unveil Corporate Rebranding at InfoComm

Draper (booth 3342) has announced a corporate rebranding to highlight the company’s focus on innovation, which will debut at InfoComm 2017.

“A year ago, we began to examine how we do things as we continue to strive to provide our customers with quality products and expert service,” said company president John Pidgeon. “We asked questions. We sought outside help for a new perspective. We listened to our customers. We are pleased to launch our rebranding at InfoComm and we look forward to the valued feedback from our customers.”

Draper’s rebranding marks a growing initiative to clarify the company’s mission, services, and goals, simplify a business approach and to refresh its relevancy to customers needs. Draper’s rebranding, including many new aesthetic features, including a fresh logo and tagline, a new look in signage and tradeshow presence, as well as a versatile and robust website, will preview at InfoComm 2017.

“Our rebranding is a significant step forward, while remaining true to the foundation laid nearly 120 years ago,” said Bob Mathes, director of audiovisual markets. “At Draper, we’re industry leaders and our fresh, modern approach expresses our approach to creating innovative solutions many of our customers know and love. We invite those attending InfoComm 2017 to visit us and check out many of the exciting things happening at Draper.”