BTX Enhances Pro Plate and Panel Designer Software

BTX Technologies has made its free Pro Plate and Panel Designer software easier to use by adding more than 50 new connector symbols to its drag-and-drop library.

In addition, inserts for the industry’s most popular floor boxes are now available through the software.

The BTX Pro Plate and Panel software is a configuration and ordering application that is so simple that anyone — from administrator to engineer — can start using it within a matter of minutes, according to the company. Users simply drag a wall plate or rack panel from BTX’s extensive product library, and start designing and configuring. Connector options appear in an easy-to-navigate menu, including popular connectors from manufacturers such as Neutrik and Switchcraft, in addition to BTX’s own connectors. Users drag-and-drop their choices to the desired spot on the plate or panel; optional engraving may also be added if desired. Once customers have completed configuring and designing, they can request quotes or order via the software. Most orders will be delivered within seven days.

With the bolstered Pro Plate and Panel software, BTX customers now also have convenient access to floor box inserts.

“With the addition of the new connector symbols to our Pro Plate and Panel Designer software, it is now easier than ever for our customers to design our professional line of wall plates and rack-mount panels quickly to meet their specific needs,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “By offering the industry’s most popular floor box inserts, we are eliminating the need for our customers to use multiple vendors. This reduces the design, quote, and order cycle dramatically.”