Draper TecVision Is ISF Certified

Draper's complete line of TecVision Engineered Screen Technology has now been certified by the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) for excellent color reproduction and fidelity.

In order to be certified by the ISF, a screen has to have a flat spectral response or color fidelity. In other words, the screen cannot affect the color of the image enough for the human eye to perceive. Traditionally, projection screens have made objects appear brighter by using blue tints, according to ISF President and founder Joel Silver.

“The problem,” said Silver, “is if you accentuate the blue that means you aren’t getting the greens or reds you need to build a color-accurate image. We want to take whatever the artist created and bring it to the screen with fidelity.

“We basically tie ourselves into something called a pure white matte screen –a screen that is a reference color,” Silver said of testing projection screens for color performance. “Neutral white … not a hint of tint to it. The picture you get is what it was meant to look like from the factory—not tinted.”

Currently available in six exclusive formulations, TecVision features white surfaces with gains ranging from 1.0 to 1.9 over remarkably wide viewing cones and grey surfaces with excellent performance under higher room light levels. All TecVision surfaces are 4K ready. Still, what most impressed Silver while certifying TecVision was the ability of some of the high gain surfaces to deal with ambient light while preserving color fidelity.

“Finding the color fidelity of high gain materials close to that of no gain materials was wonderful!” Silver said. “Gain without a price to pay is a wonderful thing. I knew from measuring luminance even without the specifications that these screens were high gain, but I wasn’t seeing the penalty of color shift. It’s a great challenge. Adding gain without paying a penalty in color fidelity requires careful engineering. Compliments to the engineer!”

