Draper TecVision

The What: Draper has added two new viewing surfaces to its TecVision Engineered Surface Technology line.

The What Else: XT1100X White offers an extra wide viewing cone and typical contrast with an on-axis gain of 1.1 XT1100X White performs best when projector brightness and screen size mean that a minimal increase in gain is needed. XT1100X White offers superior quality and uniformity, and is also available as an acoustically transparent surface. XH700X Grey combines an extra-wide viewing cone and high contrast, with an on-axis gain of 0.7. XH700X Grey is designed for blending applications on curved or flat screens where ambient light is present.

The Bottom Line: Like all other TecVision surfaces, XT1100X White and XH700X Grey are certified by the Imaging Science Foundation for color accuracy, and are 4K ready.