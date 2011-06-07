X2O Media CEO to Address Content Strategies





X2O Media has announced that company president and CEO David Wilkins will present "Digital Signage Software: Can't Live Without It" at the 2011 DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference in Orlando, FL.

Wilkins will be presenting in Session III: Go-to-Market Strategies, taking place from 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Held on June 14 at the Orange County Convention Center in conjunction with InfoComm 2011, the fourth annual Digital Signage Conference focuses on both the digital signage business and advanced display technologies for digital out-of-home (DOOH) networks. A wide range of applications will be examined, including mass transit, advertising signage, higher education installations, and more.

"When developing a digital signage strategy, it's easy to focus solely on the hardware," said Wilkins. "Choices such as the type of displays screens and where they'll be located often dominate the conversation. As I will address in my presentation, while such hardware decisions are of the utmost importance, it is the content that will run on displays and the software used to manage that content that will ensure the long-term success of the network."