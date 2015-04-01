Draper and Barco Hit the Road with Tech Show

Draper and Barco are hitting the road together this spring, co-sponsoring a series of showcase events called the Draper-Barco Roadshow.



The Roadshow will allow for an immersive and engaging environment to interact, learn, and share how the two companies’ emerging technologies can enhance designs and installations.

Draper will focus on TecVision Engineered Screen Surfaces. TecVision surfaces offer minimal variance in gain spec and optimal uniformity. All TecVision surfaces are ISF Certified for optical color accuracy and fidelity, and are 4K ready. TecVision surfaces also feature carefully formulated light-absorbing dark backing that prevents picture degradation from light behind the screen, and their off-axis performance is better than competitive viewing surfaces.

Barco’s featured products will include Present P, Present C, and LASER—the most complete range of single-chip and three-chip DLP lamp and laser phosphor corporate AV projectors in the industry. They will also be showing V&H, Barco’s range of 3-chip DLP large venue projectors; ClickShare, Barco’s wireless presentation and collaboration system; and X2O, a platform for creating, managing, and delivering interactive channels of real-time information from any source to any screen, anywhere.

Free professional development seminars will also be available at each showcase.