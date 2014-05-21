Drake HDE24A Dual HD MPEG Encoder

At InfoComm 2014, Drake will unveil the HDE24A encoder, which provides high-quality, low-cost HD encoding in MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 (H.264) with Dolby Digital or MPEG-1 Audio Layer II. The HDE24A offers an improved video quality at lower bitrates, especially in the MPEG-2 mode, and sharper image and text detail than the company's popular HDE24 module.

As with the SDE24A, the HDE24A HD encoder module is designed to be installed into Drake's EH24, EH244, or MEQ1000-style chassis. This configuration provides users with the ultimate in bandwidth management and economy by allowing multiple HD and SD streams to be multiplexed together dependent upon the limitations of the bandwidth of the chosen output, whether QAM or ASI.

The HD encoder accepts non-encrypted HDMI or component video inputs and can inject closed-captioning data from a synchronized composite video source, which is typically provided by the same decoder that produces the HD video stream. Composite analog audio inputs provide the audio source when an HDMI source does not contain embedded audio. Typically, HDMI has embedded audio but if the HDMI is derived from a source converter that does not provide audio, such as DVI-to-HDMI, then the analog composite inputs may be used.

Company Overview:

Headquartered in Ohio, R.L. Drake is an American cable TV institution that has been designing and building innovative end-to-end communications systems and video engineering components for over 65 years. Drake Digital headends are deployed in demanding locations worldwide. Commercial, government, and MSO customers of all sizes use Drake Digital systems. Drake arms multichannel service providers with the technical solutions they need to effectively compete in the residential, enterprise, and hospitality environments.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and, accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2013 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.