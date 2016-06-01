DPI Brings HIGHlite Laser II to InfoComm

The What: Digital Projection International (DPI) will unveil the HIGHlite Laser II at InfoComm 2016. New brightness thresholds, 110-volt capabilities, and a newly-engineered electronics platform define the Laser II’s new evolution. In addition to the HIGHlite LASER II, the DPI booth (C8936) will showcase additional laser-illuminated innovations ranging from the budget-friendly to the ultra-premium.

The What Else: The HIGHlite Laser II brings a range of improvements to the already popular HIGHlite Laser model. While maintaining its compelling 20,000 hours of illumination, the second-generation product now boasts 13,000 ANSI lumens of brightness. Other key features include the introduction of electronics that offer improved video processing and a full 120Hz processing path from DisplayPort sequential 120Hz or 60Hz per input dual-pipe HDMI.

By eliminating regular lamp replacement cycles, almost all costs related to the HIGHlite Laser are limited to the initial hardware purchase. This key characteristic affords the HIGHlite Laser II a low cost of ownership over the lifespan of the display.

The Bottom Line: The HIGHlite Laser II ships Q3, 2016. DPI will unveil the new HIGHlite Laser II projector in booth C8936 at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 8 - 10, 2016.