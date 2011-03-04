New Whitepaper Addresses Content of Dynamic Media

A new industry whitepaper focused on dynamic media content is now available for download at www.LyleBunn.com. The paper, titled "The CONTENT of Dynamic Place-Based Media - The Rise of the "Content is King" Monarchy," is available for free.

The 44 page whitepaper covers topics such as:

- the context of content in delivering the value of dynamic media

- the size of the content segment

- content costs

- standards of practice

- composition guidelines

- critical success factors

It also points to current and emerging providers of content and lists the awards, publications and education available that advance best practices.

