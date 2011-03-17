USAV Group Partners with SYNNEX

Denver, CO--The professional audio-visual integrators association, USAV Group, has added SYNNEX Corporation to its lineup of Preferred Manufacturer Partners (PMPs).

The partnership gives USAV Group integrators access to the SYNNEX ProAV division. SYNNEX ProAV, which resides within SYNNEX' Technology Solutions Division (TSD), will be the primary source for Panasonic products for USAV Group members. SYNNEX ProAV provides in-house expertise and support services, along with key product offerings to help ProAV companies navigate the technical side of their clients' businesses in delivering ProAV solutions.

"We really appreciate the way SYNNEX works in conjunction with integrators to create comprehensive ProAV solutions for clients," said USAV Group founder and CFO, Chris Whitley. "This collaborative mentality is going to add great value to USAV Group. We are excited to get this partnership off the ground."