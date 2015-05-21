DPA Microphones Tabletop Shock Mount

DPA Microphones (Booth 326), will launch a new tabletop shock mount for its d:screet and d:dicate podium microphones.
- The mount, which complements the sleek design of DPA's existing products, offers the absolute best shock rejection of any podium mount on the market. The mic features vertical softness that absorbs handling vibrations, while horizontal movements are controlled to prevent the podium boom from coming in direct contact with the mount. Optimized for the weight and dimensions of each of the d:screet and d:dicate mics and booms, the mounts are easy to affix and can be custom-ordered with a variety of finishes to match the surrounding furniture or architectural structure.