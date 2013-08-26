Crestron Expands Wireless Control with IOEX Control Modules

Crestron has released two new infiNET EX IOEX Wireless Control Modules, ideal for retrofit applications.

The IOEX modules offer an easy and inexpensive way to add wireless control of serial, IR and relay devices in homes and commercial buildings. The INET-IOEX-IRCOM enables reliable long distance wireless communication between 3-Series control systems and devices such as TVs, cable boxes, displays, projector screens, AV components, switchers, and other equipment that is controllable using basic serial or IR commands.

The INET-IOEX-RYIO provides a low-voltage relay and digital input control interface for remote devices such as garage door openers, sensors, motorized screens and other relay-controlled devices, while providing the same wireless communication to a Crestron control system. Using either or both modules, the connected device can then be controlled from any Crestron user interface such as a touchscreen, keypad, remote, or from any Apple or Android smart device.



“Now third-party IR, serial and relay controlled devices can be controlled wirelessly over long distances and integrated on the Crestron platform,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology. “Adding a room onto your Crestron system has never been this easy or inexpensive. No wires; total control. What could be better?”

At about the size of a deck of cards, INET-IOEX-IRCOM features one RS-232 and two IR control ports and can be mounted discreetly behind a display or inconspicuously on a wall near the desired device. INET-IOEX-RYIO provides two isolated relays and two digital input ports while communicating with a Crestron control system over the infiNET EX wireless network to enable control and monitoring of the remote equipment

infiNET EX Wireless Control Modules substantially reduce wiring and related labor costs of traditional wired installations. The result is a dependable wireless control solution for residential and commercial retrofits, historic buildings, long distances (up to 150'), and environments, such as those with custom stone work or brick walls, where pulling cable is not practical. In addition, the installer-friendly control module offers huge time savings for integrators, allowing them to get in and out of jobs faster.

