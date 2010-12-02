Capital Networks, Audience 4.0

- Capital Networks Limited, provider of broadcasting and dynamic digital signage content creation and management software, has today launched a new version of Audience™ - the information delivery platform. Audience 4.0 provides both broadcasters and organizations operating digital signage networks with a powerful, flexible HD solution for highest quality broadcast content and digital signage displays. Packaged with an enhanced graphic interface and more video and animation support than ever before, the new Audience platform produces displays powerful enough to engage with today's public which is exposed increasingly to HD content.
- Growing awareness of HD programming can be attributed to major sporting events, as well as the expanding HDTV home market. According to Informa Telecoms and Media, by 2014 the number of homes watching HDTV worldwide will surge to 276 million. As a result, more and more digital signage and DOOH broadcasters want to ensure the images people see out of their homes – in sporting stadiums, shops, restaurants, airport lounges and other public places – match the quality that people are exposed to in their homes.
- New features of Audience 4.0 include:
- Support for Windows 7
- Enhanced video file support – Including SD and HD, MPEG4 and MPEG2
- Broadcast quality MNG animations builder – ideal for companies that don't have animators on staff but want animation within a show
- Full alpha channel flash support
- 3D effects and transitions
- For information: www.capitalnetworks.com
Topics