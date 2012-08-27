BICSI Details 2012 Fall Conference and Exhibition

BICSI, the international association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry with information, education and knowledge assessment, has unveiled details for the 2012 BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition.

The annual conference will host a variety of technical sessions focusing on new ITS technology. Starting September 16-17 with pre-conference seminars, the conference officially kicks off on Tuesday, September 18, and runs through Thursday, September 20 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. The Exhibit Hall will be open for evening Exhibitions and Receptions Sunday through Tuesday.

•Opening Keynote Speaker—Ross Shafer, Tuesday, September 18, 8:45-9:30 a.m.

Ross Shafer is a six-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer and TV host who, in l994, turned his energies and enthusiasm toward the corporate and association world. As a lifelong student of human behavior, Ross has written and produced 14 human resource training films on customer service, motivation and leadership.

•Registered Telecommunications Project Manager (RTPM) Credential Launch

The Registered Telecommunications Project Manager (RTPM) credential, BICSI’s newest credential, was established to support those who oversee and coordinate the interaction between designers, engineers, installers, and technicians when new ITS projects are being developed or are undergoing construction. The first exam for this new credential will be held on September 19 during the conference. This is also the first conference that will offer continuing education credits (CECs) for RTPMs.



•Concurrent Technical Sessions

The conference features more than 20 technical sessions. Conference attendees can choose to attend sessions covering topics such as distributed antenna systems, data centers, enhanced performance cabling, specifying optical fiber, intelligent infrastructure design and more.



•E3—Enhanced Education & Exhibits

Join ITS industry peers and vendors for E3—Enhanced Education & Exhibits. These evening events give attendees a chance for hands-on interaction with the latest ITS products and solutions via concurrent Exhibit Hall sessions—while also offering additional BICSI continuing education credits (CECs).



•Closing Keynote Speaker—Jim Abbott, Thursday, September 20 10:30-11:30 a.m.

On an overcast September day in 1993, Jim Abbott took the mound at Yankee Stadium and threw one of the most dramatic no-hitters in major league history. By the age of 21, he’d won the gold medal game at the 1988 Olympics and—without spending a day in the minor leagues—cracked the starting rotation of the California Angels. Jim’s motivational sports stories of how he overcame adversity and anecdotes from his career will inspire attendees.

“As our attendees have come to expect, we look forward to delivering the best in technical content, exhibits and presenters at the 2012 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition,” said BICSI president Jerry L. Bowman, RCDD, RTPM, NTS, CISSP, CPP, CDCDP. “Our goal is to provide an experience that fulfills the educational and networking needs of all professionals within the ITS industry, and we are confident that they feel they receive a significant return on their conference investment.”For a full list of 2012 BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition details, including registration, visit bicsi.org/fall.

