Planar new Digital Signage Displays

Planar Systems, Inc. has announced the introduction of a new series of large format LCD displays exclusively designed to deliver superior commercial performance and affordability for digital signage applications.

Planar’s new PS-Series includes six models ranging from 42 to 65 inches and starting at an MSRP of $849, one of the lowest in the industry. The line also includes models with LED backlighting and dual touch technology, proving that ultra-slim and interactive LCD displays can be cost-effective. Engineered from the ground up for commercial use, Planar PS-Series displays are loaded with features required by demanding professional applications, including sturdy, full-metal casing and professionally reliable panels optimized for all-day operation. These full HD displays deliver a variety of advanced features including multiple connectivity options, video wall support, RS-232 control, and ambient backlight control, making the Planar PS-Series an ideal combination of value, performance and reliability for any digital signage project in environments such as retail,quick service restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, corporate meeting rooms, and lobbies .

“As a leader in display technology, digital signage integrators and end-users expect an affordable, commercial-grade digital signage display from Planar and the PS-Series delivers,” said Becky Connors, product marketing manager at Planar Systems. “Many of the current entryleveldigital signage displays on the market are re-engineered televisions that lack the features required for long-life performance. The Planar PS-Series is the only family of displays in this price range built commercial-grade and backed by an industry-leading warranty.”

The Planar CustomerFirst™ warranty covers all shipping expenses, including expedited delivery of the replacement unit shipped in advance.The Planar PS-Series provides a wide range of affordable display options that deliver consistency in feature set, design and performance that only a proven expert in digital signage can deliver. Built on the understanding that digital signage applications often require a range of displays with a common design, the Planar PS-Series delivers a unified appearance across a wide

range of models with varying sizes, backlights and interactive touch screen. The Planar

PSSeries models include:

The Planar PS4200 and PS6500 professional LCD displays provide full HD 1080p resolution, a comprehensive set of inputs, enhanced durability, and wide range of advanced features for digital signage applications. The PS4200 (42-inch) is currently available at an MSRP of $849. The PS6500 (65-inch) will be available in November2011 at an MSRP of $4,799.

The Planar PS4250, PS4650 and PS5550 professional LCD displays with edge-lit LED backlighting are ultra slim, energy-efficient, and lightweight. These displays alsoprovide full HD 1080p resolution, a comprehensive set of inputs, enhanced durability and wide range of advanced features for digital signage applications. The Planar PS4250 (42-inch) and PS4650 (46-inch) will be available in November 2011 at MSRPs of $1,199 and $1,549, respectively. The PS5550 (55-inch) is currently available for a MSRP of $2,799.

The Planar PS4200TL is a 42-inch professional LCD display featuring integrated dual touch capability, full HD 1080p resolution, a comprehensive set of inputs, enhanced durability, and a wide range of advanced features for digital signage applications. The Planar PS4200TL will be available in November 2011 for a MSRP of $1,699. The Planar PS-Series began shipping in September of 2011 and is available for purchase through Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. For more information, please visit www.planardigitalsignage.com.