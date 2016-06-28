Diversified Promotes Kevin Collins to President and COO

Kevin Collins, president and COO of Diversified

Diversified has promoted its long-tenured executive leader, Kevin Collins, to the role of president and chief operating officer. With three decades in the broadcast media and AV integration industry, Collins has spent more than 20 of those years helping to build Diversified. Since joining the enterprise in 1993 as one of the pioneer employees, he has held several sales and operations positions within the growing organization, managing thousands of major installations worldwide.

“From the very beginning, Kevin has been an integral part in mapping out the company’s strategic path to success,” said Fred D’Alessandro, CEO. “Over the years, his industry expertise and personal dedication have helped strengthen our company and shape our culture.”

Collins' focus on development and implementation of short and long-term business plans, employee recruitment and retention, as well as process development and cost control is helping pave the way as Diversified continues working to become one of the industry’s leading technology companies.