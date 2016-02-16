Diversified Acquires Technical Innovation

Diversified recently acquired Technical Innovation of Atlanta, Georgia. Technical Innovation brings a reputation for presentation technology, critical space, and broadcast solutions. Their staff will continue to serve their customers with the same skills and passion for excellence. The acquisition also greatly expands Diversified’s geographic imprint.

The expanded company will offer a broader spectrum of technology and media solutions backed by one of the largest design and consulting teams in the United States. The new organization will have over 800 employees in 22 offices across the U.S.

"I am extremely excited that our team is joining forces with Diversified. We believe in high-touch, high-accountability relationships with our clients. Over many years, this approach has earned their trust and loyalty. Joining the Diversified team allows us to continue to evolve with the most sophisticated and forward-thinking solutions driving businesses today,” said Mike Landrum, CEO, Technical Innovation.

Landrum’s immediate role will be to integrate the Technical Innovation team members and offices into Diversified’s operations and will report to Fred D’Alessandro, CEO of Diversified and the combined companies.

“The merging of these two high quality organizations was born of thoughtful and careful planning,” said D’Alessandro. “We have respected Technical Innovation for many years, and we know that the culture of our organizations complement each other. This acquisition enables Diversified to build and expand our technology and media centric services by leveraging their many years in business focused on command and control, audio-visual, broadcast and unified communication solutions.”

Both companies were ranked among the top five systems integrators for 2015 by Systems Contractor News.