DisplayNote to Unveil Montage at InfoComm

The What: Collaboration technology specialist DisplayNote is turning its attention to the world's meeting rooms and boardrooms with its new wireless presentation solution, Montage.

The What Else: The all-in-one Montage box allows up to 12 participants to share their content both with each other and with the main display in real time. It just works, wherever they are, wirelessly, in-room and remotely. Montage has also been engineered for touch and gestures--presenters can drag and resize participants’ windows, pass presenter control, swipe files, control a PC from the main display, deploy annotation and whiteboard tools.