RTI Now Shipping KX2 In-Wall Controller

The What: Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) is now shipping its KX2 in-wall controller. Offering the benefits of a high-end control device at an affordable price point, the KX2 is the perfect solution for residential and commercial installations.





The What Else: The unit features a 2.8-inch QVGA color LCD display with a customizable interface and hard buttons which may be custom engraved, while multiple bezel options allow the KX2 to blend seamlessly into any décor. The controller's sleek design is complemented by a host of powerful features such as direct IR control, integrated Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE), and two-way control when incorporated into an RTI control system.To enhance the user experience, the KX2's ambient light sensor adjusts the unit's back light level in accordance with its surroundings, while a proximity sensor automatically brings the controller to life when approached by a user. The KX2's IR output port provides direct control of devices, while an integrated 10/100Base-T Ethernet port with PoE provides convenient two-way control when the controller is integrated into a system utilizing an RTI processor.





The Why: "We are extremely happy to release the KX2. We believe that integrators and consumers alike will be pleased with the value and performance offered with this new controller," said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. "For end users, the KX2's design, color touchscreen, two-way control capabilities, and affordable price point make it a very attractive option. For installers, it's simple to customize the GUI and hard buttons to match the needs of their customers, providing the flexibility to incorporate the KX2 into any installation."

The Bottom Line: The graphic interface on the KX2's 2.8-inch display is configurable using RTI's Integration Designer software, making it easy for installers to provide their clients with a simple, intuitive control experience. In addition, the device's twelve hard buttons ship with a selection of common control tasks, or they can be custom engraved using RTI's Laser Shark service.