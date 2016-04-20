Display Summit China to Feature Leaders from Laser Projection Industry

World leaders in solid state projection will gather May 9-10 in Yixing, China for a symposium on the laser projection industry.



The projection industry is growing rapidly, with RGB laser projectors predicted to be the only cinema projector product sold by 2022. RGB laser, laser phosphor and LED projectors are rapidly overtaking lamps and opening up new markets in the home and many professional and commercial markets.

Registration for the symposium is open now and includes the full symposium, food and beverage and an optional local tour day on May 11.

Leading International speakers include: Dolby, Barco, Necsel, Sim2, Jasper Display, Sony, LIPA, RealD, Philips Lighting, DNP, Optoma and Compound Photonics.

Leading Chinese speakers include: Jinmei LaserTec, Avanza, Jiangsu Inovel Display Technology, Hisense, Wuxi Seemile Laser Display Technology, Jiangsu Zhongsheng 3D Display Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; Technical Institutes of Physics and Chemistry, Nanjing CQ Laser Technology, Jinmei LaserTec .

Topics to be covered include LED and Laser Devices, Digital Cinema, Projection Technology, Laser Regulation, Screens, 3D and Solid State Projection Market Opportunities.

The conference features simultaneous translation in Chinese and English. The official hotel is the Yixing Hotel, where dinners will be served May 8, 9 and 10 as well as breakfast on May 9, 10 and 11 for the tour group.