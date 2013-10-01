CEDIA EXPO Shows Positive Gains Across the Board

CEDIA EXPO 2013 experienced positive gains in attendance, exhibitor participation, and training registrations. More than 470 exhibitors and 17,900 attendees from 84 countries participated in the 2013 event in Denver. Professional and overall attendance both grew by six percent while new exhibitor participation grew by 20% and first-time attendees increased by 50 percent year over year. CEDIA Training also experienced record growth with over 6300 course registrations representing a 50 percent participation increase.

CEDIA EXPO 2013 was described as “phenomenal,” “energized,” and “exceeding expectations.”

“The show has far exceeded our expectations,” said Joaquin Rivera, vice president of sales for Stewart Filmscreen. “We have a much better attendance and not just in terms of numbers. The attendees are happy and positive and they have jobs in the pipeline and that makes a huge difference.”

“This is our second year exhibiting and we’ll be back again next year,” said Justin Jordan, vice president of client relations for Monoprice. “Turn out has been great both from customers who know us and those who don’t know us. We’ve gotten a lot of leads and it’s been a great opportunity to build our brand awareness explain who we are and explain our product sets”

“CEDIA EXPO hit the mark for us,” said Paul Butler, marketing manager for Nissan. “We’ve had a great turn out and a lot of traffic from engaged attendees in our target market. We’ve been able to make a real impact.”

“The interest in our product and what we’re doing has been phenomenal,” said Mike Anderson, president and CEO of TiO. “We’ve been slammed from opening bell to closing bell, it’s been a great way for us to launch our product line.”

Other show highlights included the Opening Keynote, presented by Nest CEO and founder Tony Fadell, The New Solutions Village, which provided a platform for new products to make their debut into the industry, Rookie Row, High Performance Audio Rooms; and a dedicated Security Solutions area.

For 2014, CEDIA EXPO will return to Denver Sept. 10-13, with the trade show floor open Sept. 11-13.