Discover Video Launches DEVOS 4 Platform

Discover Video has launched its DEVOS 4, a next-generation enterprise and Internet delivery platform. Building on the success of hundreds of existing corporate, government, and education customers, DEVOS 4 gives customers organizational control in a comprehensive video delivery platform.



DEVOS 4 is a complete live and on-demand streaming server and media management portal that supports desktops, cell phones, tablets, Roku players, and smart-TVs.

DEVOS 4 is a complete live and on-demand streaming server and media management portal that supports desktops, cell phones, tablets, Roku players, and smart-TVs.

"The market really appreciates our proposition and our rapid growth illustrates it," said Rich Mavrogeanes, Discover Video CEO. "With built-in live encoders for PCs, Macs, iPhones, and iPads, complete Digital Video Signage, Priority Alert, and with a world-class customizable user interface, we are very proud to be making a difference in our industry."

DEVOS 4 allows content owners to organize their live and VoD content as they wish. With graphical drag-and-drop features, content can be instantly and easily organized into trees and branches, and every point on a tree has its own customizable landing page. Rights and privileges can be assigned to any user or content.

DEVOS supports a new line of HD software encoders, called Streamsie. The ultra-easy Streamsie encoders support multiple video inputs as well as screen capture, and provide both video recording and live streaming. The video recording supports a much-desired "pause" function where a live recording can be paused and resumed, for example to skip a presentation break without having to later edit the video file.