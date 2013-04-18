PLASA Focus: Orlando Expands Professional Development Program

Two new sessions have been added to the PLASA Focus: Orlando 2013 Professional Development Program, a two-day program of free educational seminars and workshops running alongside PLASA Focus: Orlando 2013, at the Wyndham Orlando Resort, on May 15-16, 2013.

Chauvet will present How to Blend LED with Traditional Fixtures on Thursday, May 16 at 12.30 p.m. Ford Sellers, senior product manager at Chauvet, will review the process of transitioning and replacing existing lighting with energy saving LED fixtures. Sellers will also discuss narrow band versus broad emitting in relation to color, and explain why using the right tools are important to design concept.

In Lights, Camera, Tracking! Paul Braile, a representative from Cast Group, will demonstrate the BlackTrax, a new technology solution which takes production into the twenty-first century. By integrating lighting, audio, multimedia and video with one comprehensive tracking solution, the BlackTrax delivers precise 3D and 6D positioning in real time. This session will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at 11.30 a.m. and on Thursday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to these two new sessions, there are many others taking place throughout the two-day event. These include Innovation in Disney Entertainment: Technology Meets Storytelling, presented by Matt Conover, vice president at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Creative Entertainment. Conover will explain how the most advanced technologies and equipment are created and utilized to enhance Disney Guests experiences, without ever losing sight of the four words that started it all: "Once Upon a Time...".

Lighting Designer Richard Pilbrow will present Architecture and the Magic of Theatre Design, and Production Designer Jason Robinson will share his experience of working on big budget shows, including WWE's WrestleMania and NASCAR, in Painting the Big Picture in Live Event Production.